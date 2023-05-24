US aircraft carrier arrives in NATO-member Norway

The vessel will stay in the Norwegian capital until Tuesday. After that, it will take part in drills with the Norwegian armed forces.

The Russian Embassy in Oslo said that “such demonstrations of power look illogical and harmful.”

Ties between Oslo and Moscow have been tense since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Norway and Russia have a 198-kilometer-long (123-mile-long) border in the Arctic.

In early May, the U.S. Navy said that the ship had departed from Norfolk, Virginia, on its "first combat deployment," following a shorter two-month deployment in the autumn of 2022.

The USS Ford is the first of the U.S. Navy’s new Ford class of aircraft carriers. Two more Ford-class carriers are under construction.

The vessel houses about 2,600 sailors, 600 fewer than the previous generation of aircraft carriers.

