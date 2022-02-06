Hamburger icon
U.S. airborne infantry troops in Poland amid Ukraine tension

U.S. Army officers after arrival at the Rzeszow-Jasionka airport in southeastern Poland, on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, coming from Wiesbaden, Germany where a U.S. Army administration garrison is based. Additional U.S. troops are arriving in Poland after President Joe Biden ordered the deployment of 1,700 soldiers here amid fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. Some 4,000 U.S. troops have been stationed in Poland since 2017. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

Credit: Czarek Sokolowski

Nation & World
40 minutes ago
Hundreds of troops from the U.S. 82nd Airborne Division have landed in southeastern Poland near the border with Ukraine

RZESZOW-JASIONKA, Poland (AP) — Hundreds of elite U.S troops landed Sunday in southeastern Poland near the border with Ukraine on President Joe Biden's orders to deploy 1,700 soldiers there amid fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The airborne infantry troops of the 82nd Airborne Division arrived at the Rzeszow-Jasionka airport on a U.S. Army Boeing C-17 Globemaster plane. Their commander is Maj. Gen. Christopher Donahue, who on Aug. 30 was the last American soldier to leave Afghanistan.

Biden ordered additional U.S. troops deployed to Poland, Romania and Germany to demonstrate to both allies and foes America’s commitment to NATO’s eastern flank amid rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine. NATO's eastern member Poland borders both Russia and Ukraine. Romania borders Ukraine.

The division can rapidly deploy within 18 hours and conduct parachute assaults to secure key objectives. Based in Fort Bragg, North Carolina, the division's history goes back to 1917.

Earlier in the week, U.S. planes brought equipment and logistics troops in preparation for the arrival of elements of the division to the airport, located 90 kilometers (56 miles) from Poland’s border with Ukraine.

Polish soldiers have previously worked together with the U.S. division on missions in Iraq and Afghanistan, according to Maj. Przemyslaw Lipczynski, a spokesman for the Polish Army's 18th Mechanized Division.

Some 4,000 U.S. troops have been stationed in Poland since 2017 on a rotating basis.

___

Follow all AP stories about tensions over Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine.

U.S. Army officers getting off a light plane at the Rzeszow-Jasionka airport in southeastern Poland on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, having arrived from Wiesbaden, Germany where a U.S. Army administration garrison is based. Additional U.S. troops are arriving in Poland after President Joe Biden ordered the deployment of 1,700 soldiers here amid fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. Some 4,000 U.S. troops have been stationed in Poland since 2017.(AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

U.S. Army equipment at the Rzeszow-Jasionka airport in southeastern Poland, on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Additional U.S. troops are arriving in Poland after President Joe Biden ordered the deployment of 1,700 soldiers here amid fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. Some 4,000 U.S. troops have been stationed in Poland since 2017. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

A U.S. Army transport plane with military equipment just after landing at the Rzeszow-Jasionka airport in southeastern Poland, on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Poland's Defense Ministry says that additional U.S. troops begin arriving in Poland after President Joe Biden ordered the deployment of 1,700 soldiers to the country to demonstrate America’s commitment to NATO’s eastern flank amid fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

U.S. Army soldiers unload equipment from a transport plane at the Rzeszow-Jasionka airport in southeastern Poland, on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Poland's Defense Ministry says that additional U.S. troops begin arriving in Poland after President Joe Biden ordered the deployment of 1,700 soldiers to the country to demonstrate America’s commitment to NATO’s eastern flank amid fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

A man with daughters waiting to see the arrival of U.S. Army troops at the Rzeszow-Jasionka airport in southeastern Poland, on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Additional U.S. troops are arriving in Poland after President Joe Biden ordered the deployment of 1,700 soldiers here amid fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. Some 4,000 U.S. troops have been stationed in Poland since 2017. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

