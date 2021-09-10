US: Afghan evacuee flights halted from two key bases

It was the same number the U.S. had given before the latest evacuation flights took out Americans. Porter said she could not immediately explain why the number had not changed.

American officials gave no immediate explanation of the health concerns at the U.S. bases in Germany and Qatar. U.S. officials last month announced they were suspending the requirement of a COVID test for Afghan evacuees leaving Afghanistan.

The U.S. has been conducting security screening and other processing of evacuees at those two main overseas sites and others after evacuating them from Afghanistan.

The halting of the flights is a problem for the United States in part because many of the evacuees already have been at the Ramstein military base longer than the 10-day limit Germany set in allowing the U.S. to use the country as a transit site.

Germany and Qatar, along with Spain, Kosovo, Kuwait and other countries, agreed to temporarily host U.S. processing sites for evacuees after Kabul fell, after allies initially balked over worries of getting stuck with U.S. security problems.

The U.S document viewed by the AP said the halt would “severely impact” operations at the U.S. base in Germany and have an “adverse effect” on the nearly 10,000 evacuees at Ramstein, many of whom have been there more than 10 days and are increasingly fatigued.

Caption Afghan refugees are processed inside Hangar 5 at the Ramstein U.S. Air Base in Germany Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived at the base where he will meet with his German counterpart for talks on Afghanistan. (Olivier Douliery/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Olivier Douliery Credit: Olivier Douliery