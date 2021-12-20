Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

US advises against travel to Ukraine, citing Russia threat

Nation & World
1 hour ago
The State Department is advising American citizens not to travel to Ukraine, citing “increased threats” from Russia amid its military buildup along the country's border

WASHINGTON (AP) — The State Department advised Americans on Monday to avoid travel to Ukraine because of “increased threats” from Russia amid its military buildup along the country’s border.

In its new travel advisory, the department said Americans should be “aware of reports that Russia is planning for significant military action against Ukraine” and that security could deteriorate in the country.

The State Department regularly issues travel advisories and had one in place for Ukraine already because of COVID-19. But this was unusual because of the direct warning about the massing of Russian troops along the Ukraine border, which has caused soaring tensions between Moscow and Washington in recent days.

American citizens choosing to visit the country despite the warning “should be aware that Russian military action anywhere in Ukraine would severely impact the U.S. Embassy’s ability to provide consular services, including assistance to U.S. citizens in departing Ukraine," it said.

U.S. intelligence officials say Russia has moved 70,000 troops and is preparing for a possible invasion early next year. Moscow denies it has any plans to attack, as it did in 2014 when it annexed the Crimean Peninsula, but says it wants guarantees that Ukraine will never join NATO.

In Other News
1
Trump sues NY attorney general, seeking to halt civil probe
2
Bears DC Desai clears protocols in time to work Vikings game
3
Schools use therapy-based programs for 'overwhelmed' kids
4
Virus fears trigger more holiday cancellations, restrictions
5
Queen Elizabeth II to skip Christmas trip amid omicron surge
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top