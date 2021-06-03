US advances to world hockey semifinals; Germans stun Swiss

Peter Cehlarik got Slovia on the board in the second period, but Blackwell got his second of the game later in the period. Chmelevski and Garland closed the scoring in the third against goaltender Adam Huska, who faced 33 shots.

The comeback win over Switzerland sent Germany to the semifinals for the first time since 2010.

The Germans pulled their goaltender in the closing minutes and got a game-tying goal from Leon Gawanke with 44 seconds left in regulation. They won the shootout 2-1 when Marcel Noebels beat Leonardo Genoni.

It was another rough quarterfinal loss for Switzerland. Two years ago, Canada tied the Swiss with a second to play in regulation and eventually lost. This time they blew a 2-0 lead on goals by defenseman Ramon Untersander and Fabrice Herzog.

Tom Kuhnhackl cut the Swiss lead to 2-1 in the final three minutes of the second period.

German goaltender Mathias Niederberger allowed only a goal by Timo Meier on the five Swiss shootout attempts. Dominik Kahun also scored for Germany in the shootout.

