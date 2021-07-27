US advances to quarterfinals after 0-0 draw with Australia

Morgan broke away early in the game but her hard shot was stopped by Australia goalkeeper Teagan Micah.

Morgan's header in the 30th minute was disallowed for offside, a call that was confirmed by video review. The United States also had four goals called back for offside in the first half of the victory over New Zealand.

Overall, the Americans again looked out of sorts. Australia controlled possession for much of the game. On Megan Rapinoe's free kick in the 57th, O'Hara's pass missed and Morgan's shot went over the goal, but again the Americans were offside.

Australia made a late change to its starting lineup, replacing Caitlin Foord with Mary Fowler.

Children from schools around Kashima, a coastal town of about 67,000, attended the match, some carrying signs. When Rapinoe was taken off in the second half, they politely applauded as she passed by.

The Matildas were also likely to advance as the third-place finisher in the group, but they have to wait until the end of play on Tuesday to determine their spot.

With 12 teams competing in the tournament, the top two finishers in each of the three groups advance to the knockout stage, along with the top two third-place finishers.

United States' Megan Rapinoe, right, and Australia's Ellie Carpenter battle for the ball during a women's soccer match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Kashima, Japan. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara) Credit: Fernando Vergara Credit: Fernando Vergara

United States' Christen Press, left, is challenged by Australia's Ellie Carpenter during a women's soccer match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Kashima, Japan. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara) Credit: Fernando Vergara Credit: Fernando Vergara