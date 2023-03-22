Urías lined up to start Dodgers' opener; Kershaw `excited'

The 26-year-old Urías went 17-7 with a 2.16 ERA in 31 starts last season and finished third in NL Cy Young Award balloting. He was 20-3 with a 2.96 ERA the year before.

Kershaw, who turned 35 on Sunday, is a nine-time All-Star with five ERA titles. But he's been slowed at times by injuries in recent years. The left-hander was 12-3 with a 2.28 ERA in 22 starts covering 126 1/3 innings last season.

Kershaw pitched five innings Tuesday in a spring training game against the Cleveland Guardians. He allowed two runs on four hits with no walks and two strikeouts.

“It was his best of the spring and the last inning was his best inning,” Roberts said.

The 2014 NL MVP is 197-87 with a 2.48 ERA in 15 major league seasons.

“I wouldn’t have come back if I wasn’t excited about playing. I’m excited about our team. I’m excited about our chance to win,” Kershaw said. “Opening day at Dodger Stadium, you just can’t take that for granted.”

