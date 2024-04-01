UPS to become the primary air cargo provider for the United States Postal Service

UPS will become the primary air cargo provider for the United States Postal Service

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By Associated Press
56 minutes ago
X

NEW YORK (AP) — UPS will become the primary air cargo provider for the United States Postal Service.

The Atlanta shipping company said Monday that it had received an air cargo contract from the U.S. Postal Service that significantly expands an existing partnership between the two.

UPS will move the majority of air cargo in the U.S. for the postal service following a transition period, according to UPS.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

In Other News
1
Millions of recalled Hyundai and Kia vehicles with a dangerous defect...
2
The Latest | Israeli forces withdraw from Gaza's main hospital after a...
3
Israeli troops withdraw from Shifa Hospital, Gaza's largest, after...
4
Pakistani court suspends sentence for ex-PM Khan, his wife in a graft...
5
Pakistani court suspends sentence for ex-PM Khan, his wife in a graft...
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top