UPS driver dies after assault; search underway for suspect

Nation & World | 21 minutes ago
A UPS truck driver died after an assault in Connecticut, and authorities are searching for a suspect

WATERTOWN, Conn. (AP) — A UPS truck driver died after an assault on Tuesday in Connecticut, and authorities are searching for a suspect.

State troopers initially responded to a call about an accident involving a UPS truck in Watertown on Tuesday evening. They found the driver had been assaulted, and medics took him to a hospital, where he died.

The nature of his injuries wasn't clear, nor was a motive for the assault. Connecticut State Police did not identify the driver.

Authorities are searching for Elijah David Bertrand, who they say is 19-years-old.

