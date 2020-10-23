Upbeat Trump hits the trail, Biden tries debate cleanup

Trump's allies immediately began running new attack ads seizing on the Democrats' inconsistent answers on energy. One ad unveiled Friday calls Biden and Harris “fracking liars.” Another claims Biden's plans could cost up to 600,000 jobs in Pennsylvania alone.

Speaking in the Oval Office before making multiple stops in Florida, Trump lapped up positive feedback for his toned-down debate performance, which marked a sharp shift away from his constant badgering of Biden in last month’s contest.

“This was better,” an upbeat Trump said, predicting as always sweeping success on Election Day even as polls suggest he and his party are behind. “It’s going to be a great red wave like you’ve never seen before.”

He planned to highlight Biden’s comments on oil when facing Florida seniors later in the day.

“I showed that Joe Biden is totally controlled by the radical socialist left,” Trump said in his prepared remarks, contending that Biden “admitted that he wants to abolish the oil industry.”

Both campaigns predictably claimed a boost from the televised debate that drew an audience of tens of millions. But with roughly one-third of expected ballots already cast through early voting, it is unclear how much the faceoff could alter the course of the campaign.

The pandemic was the early focus of Thursday's debate and it was the sole focus of Biden's only public appearance on Friday close to his home in Delaware, which is hardly a swing state.

During the debate, Trump rosily predicted that the pandemic, which is escalating in several states, will “go away;” Biden countered that the nation was headed toward “a dark winter.” The former vice president reiterated that theme Friday in Wilmington as he outlined a specific plan to contain the disease.

If elected, Biden vowed to work with Congress to enact a new coronavirus relief package by the end of January after seeking input from Republican and Democratic governors. He also promised to encourage state leaders to implement mask mandates. Should they refuse, Biden said he would lean on municipal leaders to require universal mask wearing in their communities.

“We’re more than eight months into this crisis, the president still doesn’t have a plan. He’s given up,” Biden charged. “I’m not going to shut down the country. I’m going to shut down the virus.”

Even in the closing days of the race, the Democrat has maintained a cautious campaign schedule, citing the pandemic, while Trump has been a much more aggressive traveler. With Biden briefly appearing in Delaware, Trump was attending a pair of rallies in battleground Florida before casting an early ballot on Saturday in his adopted home state.

For better or worse, Trump's fate in Florida is likely tied to his leadership on the pandemic. And there are indications that the state's large and vulnerable senior population has not been satisfied by his inability to enact any kind of comprehensive federal plan.

“From the beginning, our top priority has been sheltering those at highest risk — including the elderly and those with underlying health conditions,” Trump was to tell voters at the sprawling central Florida retirement community known as the Villages, according to his prepared remarks.

The president, who has belittled scientists who disagree with his statements on the pandemic, said, “I will use science, vaccines and medicine to rescue America’s seniors.”

Trump has struggled to find a consistent line of attack against Biden for much of the year. Republicans have questioned Biden's physical and mental stamina; they have raised unfounded allegations about his work in Ukraine, and they have attacked his grown son.

GOP strategists believe, however, that the most effective attacks focus on Biden's liberal policies. And for Friday, at least, Biden's perceived misstep on fossil fuels gave Trump the opening his party had been looking for.

Perhaps sensing that the comment could soon appear in Trump campaign ads, Biden did his own clean-up before boarding his plane after the debate, declaring, “We’re not going to ban fossil fuels. We’ll get rid of the subsidies of fossil fuels, but not going to get rid of fossil fuels for a long time.”

He did not address his energy policy in his Friday speech.

AP writer Bill Barrow in Atlanta contributed.

Supporters enter a campaign rally for President Donald Trump Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, in The Villages, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux) Credit: John Raoux Credit: John Raoux

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks about coronavirus at The Queen theater, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Credit: Andrew Harnik Credit: Andrew Harnik

Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., addresses reporters before a campaign event, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis) Credit: John Amis Credit: John Amis

Donald Trump Jr. greets people who attended a rally Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, in Williams, Arizona, that served as the launch of the Native Americans for Trump coalition. (Jake Bacon/Arizona Daily Sun via AP) Credit: Jake Bacon Credit: Jake Bacon

Supporters of Vice President Mike Pence hold up signs during his rally at the Grand Aire hanger of the Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport in Swanton, Ohio on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. (Lori King/The Blade via AP) Credit: Lori King Credit: Lori King

Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaks to a group of supporters at UNC-Asheville, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, in Asheville, N.C. (AP Photo/Kathy Kmonicek) Credit: Kathy Kmonicek Credit: Kathy Kmonicek