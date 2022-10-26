'Unvarnished' bio of Ray Dalio scheduled for next fall

“The Fund: Ray Dalio, Bridgewater Associates and the Unraveling of a Wall Street Legend,” by Rob Copeland, was announced Wednesday by St. Martin's Press. The publisher is billing the book as a counterpoint to Dalio's “mystique of success,” with Copeland drawing upon hundreds of interviews for an in-depth portrait of Dalio and Bridgewater.

“'The Fund' peels back the curtain to reveal a rarified world of wealth and power, where former FBI director Jim Comey kisses Dalio’s ring, recent Pennsylvania Senate candidate David McCormick sells out, and countless Bridgewater acolytes describe what it’s like to work at this fascinating firm,” according to St. Martin's.