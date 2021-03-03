Unusual alliance pushes seeks policing reforms in New Mexico

The bill builds on the recommendations of a civil rights commission, chartered by the Legislature and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham in June as protests over police brutality and racial injustice swept the nation and Albuquerque, New Mexico’s largest city. The state House has endorsed the proposal, and the state Senate has until March 20 to send a bill to the governor.

Recent amendments to the bill would cap damages at $2 million and allow lawsuits against agencies only.

Cibola County Sheriff Tony Mace is warning that civil rights claims in state court would shrink available local spending on law enforcement and unfairly brand individual officers as a liability. He said officers and deputies feel they are under attack from a variety of legislative proposals.

“The general consensus across law enforcement, across the state?” said Mace, chairman of the New Mexico Sheriffs' Association. “It's an all-out attack on law enforcement.”

On Monday, Americans for Prosperity announced a petition and advertising campaign in support of reforms to police immunity provisions. The group is connected to the primary political organization supported by billionaire Charles Koch, whose organizations have spent hundreds of millions of dollars supporting Republican candidates and conservative policies.