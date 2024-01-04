Unsold Christmas trees are on the menu for elephants and bison at the Berlin Zoo

BERLIN (AP) — There’s a bit of post-Christmas cheer on the menu for elephants and other tenants at the Berlin Zoo: they can chomp on Christmas trees that didn’t find a home.
The tree treats were unwrapped Thursday in what has become an annual event. Elephants tore off branches with their trunks and either gobbled them or tossed them around their enclosure.
The European bison nestled into the trees before starting to munch on them. And reindeer sniffed and played with the conifers.
The zoo takes only fresh, unsold trees from select vendors. It doesn’t accept trees from the public, which could contain chemicals or leftover decorations.
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
In Other News
1
Parents of Cyprus school volleyball team players killed in Turkish...
2
South Korea views the young daughter of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
3
Alice Hoffman's novel about Anne Frank will be published in September
4
Biden administration announces $162 million to expand computer chip...
5
Drugstore chain Walgreens cuts quarterly dividend to get more cash to...