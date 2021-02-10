Unmuted lawmaker calls colleague vulgar name during hearing

Carson, who thanked Reagan for the apology, did not respond to a request for further comment.

In an email to The Associated Press, Reagan called his remark “an open mic zoom goof.”

Senate President Chuck Morse, a Republican from Salem, called the comment “inappropriate and disappointing.”

“I expect that all Senators will be respectful to their colleagues and the public while carrying out Senate business,” he said in a statement.

Senate Democratic Leader Donna Soucey, of Manchester, said lawmakers “should be held to the highest standards of respect and decorum.”

“Senator Reagan’s derogatory comments directed toward Senator Carson today were cruel and entirely unacceptable," she said in a statement.