Unlikely scorers for Stars again to win Stanley Cup opener

Kiviranta has played every game since, and the young forward also had a game-tying goal with 3:37 left in regulation of the last clincher for the Stars: Game 5 against top-ranked Vegas on Monday, where Denis Gurianov scored in overtime to give Dallas a breather before te final.

The goal by Kiviranta in the final minute of the second period against Tampa Bay put Dallas up 3-1.

In between the goals by Hanley and Kiviranta was a nifty tiebreaking score by Jamie Oleksiak, a defenseman who scored on his own rebound. Oleksiak took his left-handed shot that ricocheted behind a defender, and then reached out with his stick to regain control of the puck and knocking it in.

That was Oleksiak's fifth goal in 22 games this postseason, after scoring only three in 69 games during the regular season.

Dallas Stars' Corey Perry (10) reacts as the puck goes into the net past Vegas Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner (90) on a shot from Joel Kiviranta (not shown) during third-period NHL Western Conference final playoff game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: JASON FRANSON Credit: JASON FRANSON

Dallas Stars' Joel Kiviranta (25) and Vegas Golden Knights' Shea Theodore (27) look for a rebound from Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner (90) during third-period NHL Western Conference final playoff game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: JASON FRANSON Credit: JASON FRANSON

Dallas Stars defenseman Jamie Oleksiak (2) scores against Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) during second-period NHL Stanley Cup finals hockey action in Edmonton, Alberta, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: JASON FRANSON Credit: JASON FRANSON