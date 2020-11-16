Universal and Cinemark agree to shorten theatrical window

Universal and Cinemark announced Monday a multiyear agreement that guarantees three full weekends, or 17 days, of theatrical exclusivity for Universal and Focus Feature titles before a film can become available to rent on demand. Films that open to $50 million or more, however, will stay in theaters exclusively for five full weekends, or 31 days.

The Hollywood studio behind the “Fast & Furious” and “Jurassic World” franchises is the only major player to reach this kind of agreement with major exhibitors, who have until now clung to the standard 90-day theatrical window, but it is likely not the last.