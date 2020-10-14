UnitedHealth tops forecasts, finally hikes 2020 outlook

The new range mostly exceeds the average forecast on Wall Street for earnings of $16.57 per share, according to FactSet.

Based in Minnetonka, Minnesota, UnitedHealth Group Inc. runs a health insurance business that covers about 48 million people, mostly in the United States. Its Optum segment also runs one of the nation’s largest pharmacy benefit management operations as well as a growing number of clinics and urgent care and surgery centers.

The company’s net income dropped 10% to $3.17 billion in the quarter, due in part to costs tied to the pandemic. But adjusted earnings totaled $3.51 per share, and total revenue rose about 8% to $65.11 billion.

Analysts expect, on average, adjusted earnings of $3.10 per share in the quarter on $63.79 billion in revenue, according to financial data provider FactSet.