United posts $646 million loss, omicron casts shadow over 1Q

United’s fourth-quarter loss compared with a loss of $1.9 billion a year ago and profit of $641 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Excluding special items, the company said its adjusted loss was $1.60 per share. Analysts expected a wider loss of $2.09 per share, according to a FactSet survey.

Revenue was $8.19 billion, 25% below the same period in 2019 but better than the $7.96 billion forecast by analysts. Passengers flew 28% fewer miles than they did two years earlier.

United lost $1.96 billion for all of 2021, even after getting $4 billion in federal pandemic relief to help cover labor costs.

The airline finished the year with 84,100 employees, down from 95,900 at the end of 2019.

Shares in United Airlines Holdings Inc. were down about 2.4% in extended trading following the release of the earnings report.