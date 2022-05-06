United Nations races to rescue civilians from Mariupol plant

Kateryna Prokopenko, whose husband, Denys Prokopenko, commands the Azov Regiment troops inside the plant, issued a desperate plea to save the fighters. She said they'd be willing to go to a third country to wait out the war but would never surrender to Russia because that would mean "filtration camps, prison, torture, and death."

If nothing is done to save her husband and his men, they will “stand to the end without surrender,” she told The Associated Press on Friday as she and relatives of some of regiment members drove from Italy to Poland.

It could takes days to know whether the latest U.N. effort to evacuate civilians succeeded, since people escaping Mariupol typically have to pass through contested areas and many checkpoints before reaching relative safety in the Ukrainian-controlled city of Zaporizhzhia, about 140 miles (230 kilometers) to the northwest.

Two previous evacuations negotiated by the U.N. and the Red Cross rescued roughly 500 people from the steel plant and elsewhere in Mariupol. Andriy Yermak, head of Ukraine's presidential office, also said Friday that 500 civilians had been rescued, but it wasn't clear if that included the previous rescue figure.

Some of the plant's evacuees spoke to the AP about the horrors of being surrounded by death in the moldy, underground bunker with little food and water, poor medical care and diminishing hope. Some said they felt guilty for leaving others behind.

“People literally rot like our jackets did,” said 31-year-old Serhii Kuzmenko, who fled along with his wife, 8-year-old daughter and four others from their bunker, where 30 others were left behind. “They need our help badly. We need to get them out.”

Fighters defending the plant said Friday on Telegram that Russian troops fired on an evacuation vehicle on the plant's grounds. They said the car was moving toward civilians when it was hit by shelling, and that one soldier was killed and six were wounded.

Moscow didn't immediately acknowledge renewed fighting there Friday.

Russia took control of Mariupol, aside from the steel plant, after bombarding it for two months. Ahead of Victory Day, which marks the Soviet Union's triumph over Nazi Germany, municipal workers and volunteers cleaned up what remains of the city, which had a prewar population of over 400,000 but where perhaps 100,000 civilians remain with little food, water, electricity or heat. Bulldozers scooped up debris and people swept streets against a backdrop of hollowed-out buildings, workers repaired a model of a warship, and Russian flags were hoisted on utility poles.

The fall of Mariupol would deprive Ukraine of a vital port, allow Russia to establish a land corridor to the Crimean Peninsula, which it seized from Ukraine in 2014, and free up troops to fight elsewhere in the Donbas, the eastern industrial region that the Kremlin says is now its chief objective. Its capture also holds symbolic value since the city has been the scene of some of the worst suffering of the war and a surprisingly fierce resistance.

Asked whether Russia would soon take full control of Mariupol, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said: “Mariupol will never fall. I’m not talking about heroism or anything.”

“It is already devastated,” he told a meeting at London’s Chatham House think tank. He also said he remains open to negotiations with Russia, but repeated that Moscow must withdraw its forces.

While they pounded away at the plant, Russian forces struggled to make significant gains elsewhere, 10 weeks into a devastating war that has killed thousands of people, forced millions to flee the country and flattened large swaths of cities.

Ukrainian officials warned residents to be vigilant and heed air raid warnings, saying the risk of massive shelling had increased with Victory Day approaching. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said authorities would reinforce street patrols in the capital.

The Ukrainian military's general staff said Friday that its forces repelled 11 attacks in the Donbas and destroyed tanks and armored vehicles, further frustrating Putin's ambitions after his abortive attempt to seize Kyiv. Russia gave no immediate acknowledgement of those losses.

The British Defense Ministry said Russia may be struggling to execute its plan in the Donbas partly because it's bogged down at the plant in Mariupol. The fighting at the plant “has come at personnel, equipment and munitions cost to Russia,” it said.

The Ukrainian army also said it made progress in the northeastern Kharkiv region, recapturing five villages and part of a sixth.

In other developments:

— A Ukrainian army brigade said it used an American Switchblade “suicide” drone against Russian forces in what was likely Ukraine's first recorded use of such weapon in combat.

— The Ukrainian governor of the eastern Luhansk region said residents of the city of Kreminna were being terrorized by Russian troops trying to cross the Seversky Donets River. Serhiy Haidai accused Russian troops of checking phones and "forcibly disappearing Ukrainian patriots.” His statements could not be immediately verified.

— Haidia also said more than 15,000 people remain in Severodonetsk, a city in the Luhansk region that's seen as a key Russian target. He said three people were evacuated from Severodonetsk on Friday and that he believes most residents wish to remain even though “entire blocks of houses are on fire.”

— The small village of Nekhoteevk, in Russia’s southern Belgorod region bordering Ukraine, was being evacuated Friday due to shelling from Ukrainian territory, according to the regional governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov. His claims couldn't be immediately verified.

— Russian state agencies reported that two self-proclaimed separatist republics in Ukraine’s industrial east — the Donetsk People's Republic and the Luhansk People's Republic — appointed extraordinary ambassadors to Moscow. A Ukrainian foreign ministry spokesman, Oleg Nykolenko, said the ambassadors were “traitors” and will likely be charged with high treason.

An earlier version of this story was corrected to show that it wasn't clear if a new group of civilians had been evacuated from the plant. ___

Gambrell reported from Lviv, Ukraine. Associated Press journalists Trisha Thomas in Rome, Yesica Fisch in Zaporizhzhia, Inna Varenytsia and David Keyton in Kyiv, Yuras Karmanau in Lviv, Mstyslav Chernov in Kharkiv, Lolita C. Baldor in Washington and AP staff around the world contributed to this report.

Caption A woman holds up a baby as a family who fled from Enerhodar is reunited upon their arrival to a reception center for displaced people in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Friday, May 6, 2022. Thousands of Ukrainian continue to leave Russian occupied areas. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Caption Teenagers on bicycles pass a bridge destroyed by shelling near Orihiv, Ukraine, Thursday, May 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Caption Patrick Michael Jones, 34, a volunteer from Houston, U.S. helps Ukrainian women Vera, 59, centre, and Lilia, 55, to carry humanitarian aid in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, Friday, May 6, 2022. Jones came to Ukraine to help people in their difficult situation. He worked as a salesman at a gun store in Houston. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko)

Caption A woman receives humanitarian aid at the distribution center for displaced people in Zaporizhia, Ukraine, Thursday, May 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Caption Didenko Ekaterina, 93, from the Ukrainian city of Vuhledar, waits for her daughter as people stay in line for registration at the aid distribution center for displaced people in Zaporizhia, Ukraine, Thursday, May 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Caption A man cooks next to his house in Mariupol, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic, eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, May 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov)

Caption People walk along an urban beach along the river Dnipro as the sun sets in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Friday, May 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Caption Men walk past an apartment building destroyed by night shelling in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, Thursday, May 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko)

Caption People stand in line for registration at the aid distribution center for displaced people in Zaporizhia, Ukraine, Thursday, May 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Caption An Antonov An-124 cargo aircraft is seen in the hangar destroyed during recent fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces, at the Antonov airport in Hostomel, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, May 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

Caption Unexploded shells, grenades and other devices after recent fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces, at the Antonov airport in Hostomel, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, May 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

Caption People stand outside their cars as they wait to pass to the Russian occupied territory in Zaporizhia region, Ukraine, Thursday, May 5, 2022. A long queue of cars wait from early morning. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)