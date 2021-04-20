United Airlines stock plunges after another big loss

This week United announced new flights to Greece, Croatia and Iceland, and Kirby is hoping that restrictions between the U.S. and United Kingdom will be eased by summer for vaccinated passengers. On the flip side, the State Department said Monday that Americans should reconsider foreign travel because of high rates of COVID-19 in most countries.

Before the pandemic, United's fortunes relied roughly equally on U.S. leisure travel, business travel, and international flyers. Domestic leisure travel is the only one that is even close to normal levels, accounting for most of the airline's passengers right now. However, vacationers usually pay lower fares, which is crimping revenue at United and other airlines.

Chicago-based United's first-quarter loss, excluding federal payroll aid and other temporary items, was slightly larger than analysts expected. The airline said, however, that it turned cash-flow positive in March, excluding certain costs, and will be profitable when business and long-haul international travel return to 65% of their 2019 levels, up from the current 20%.