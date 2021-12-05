Union without 11 players for MLS East final against NYCFC

“Our players have worked tirelessly to get to this point. I know that they’ll be brave, even in the adversity that we’re facing right now,” Union coach Jim Curtin said. “We’ve stepped up in big moments all year long, whether it be international absences, the challenges of CONCACAF, players losing loved ones, adversity both on and off the field. This group always finds a way to step up. And I expect this weekend to be more of the same. We look forward to the challenge. We’ve had a next-man-up mentality all season long.”

Curtin announced during the regular season that all of the Union players had been vaccinated. The individual players may not have tested positive for coronavirus, but may have come into contact with someone with a suspected case.