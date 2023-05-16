Union for Canada's second biggest airline says pilots issue 72-hour strike notice

The statement noted the lockout notice doesn't mean a work stoppage will occur, and that both parties remain at the bargaining table. But it said the company would “begin preparations to operate a reduced schedule” and warned it would be “a significant reduction from WestJet and Swoop’s current networks.”

WestJet said that travelers impacted by flight delays or cancellations will be refunded or reaccommodated as applicable.

The union represents about 1,600 flight crew at WestJet and subsidiary Swoop, and had warned Friday that a walkout could come as early as this week as talks dragged on.

The workers’ issues revolve around job protection, pay and scheduling. WestJet said its pilots are among the best paid in Canada, but that a contract on par with those recently secured by some U.S. pilot groups would be financially unworkable and put the company’s future at risk.

The union said in its statement that it could have filed the strike notice over the weekend, but in a bid to keep the airline operating, it agreed to extend negotiations.