Union condemns German police violence toward journalists

The union, known by its German acronym DJV, said at least three journalists were physically assaulted by officers, while several other reporters said they were hindered from doing their work by police despite showing their press credentials.

The DJV's chair in Saxony state, Ine Dippmann, condemned the attacks “in the sharpest possible way” and expressed regret that they had taken place despite “the many conversations we have had with police leaders in the past months and years.”