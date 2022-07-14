'Unimaginable': Germany, Belgium remember deadly 2021 floods

In Belgium, where 39 people died in the floods, Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said “we cannot just sit and wait for the next flooding, the next heat wave or drought that will claim lives.” He insisted nations needed to build on the U.N. climate agreements reached in Glasgow last year.

“We have to put climate protection at the heart of our security strategy,” De Croo said.

Edith Stoffels, who has lived in the village of Gemuend near Germany's border with Belgium for 50 years, put it more bluntly, calling the 2021 floods “a nightmare.”

“When we looked out the attic window upstairs in the morning ... it was like a lake here," she recalled.

“Garden shed, cars, everything was gone,” Stoffels said. "It’s unimaginable.”

For weeks after the disaster, the exact death toll was unclear. Some of the bodies recovered from the debris were later found to have died before the floods. Two other people are still missing. German authorities say at least two people took their lives afterward. In addition, more flooding deaths were also reported days later in Austria and Italy.

Across the border in eastern Belgium, King Philippe and Queen Mathilde traveled to a series of remembrance events Thursday that included meeting with survivors and families and friends of the 39 people who died when the sudden floods hit several Ardennes villages.

The main ceremony was in Chenee, an area of Liege where the royals were joined by De Croo and other leading politicians. But in neighborhoods along the Ourthe and Vesdre rivers, which swelled to record levels last year, residents planned more intimate events to mark the loss of their way of life.

Like in Germany, many families in Belgium have yet to recover from the devastation, either because their homes remain in disrepair or they had to move elsewhere because their houses were destroyed.

Casert reported from Brussels.

