UNICEF renews Pakistan flood appeal as 10 more people die

“Without a significant surge in support, we fear many more children will lose their lives," UNICEF said in a statement.

In Sindh, many of the roads and bridges have been washed away or are badly damaged, and thousands of families remain cut off and desperately need support. “Families have no food, safe water or medicines," the agency said.

UNICEF has set up 71 mobile health camps and temporary schools for children in the flood-affected areas. But its $39 million appeal is still less than a third funded, UNICEF added. That sum is part of U.N.'s flash appeal for $160 million to support Pakistan's flood response.

Meanwhile, Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif met with world leaders on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly, seeking more help from the international community to tackle the record-breaking floods.

In a televised message from New York, Sharif on Wednesday urged philanthropists to urgently and generously donate baby food for children affected by the floods. “God will reward you for this noble work," he said.

Pakistan's infrastructure and agriculture have also been decimated, raising concerns for a looming food crisis. Authorities say the damage caused by the floods amounts to at least $30 billion.

FILE - Women carry belongings salvaged from their flooded home after monsoon rains, in the Qambar Shahdadkot district of Sindh Province, of Pakistan, Sept. 6, 2022. The war in Ukraine, the lingering coronavirus pandemic and climate change are putting intense pressure on the world's poorest, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development warned. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan, file)

People receive treatment at a temporary medical center in Jaffarabad, a flood-hit district of Baluchistan province, Pakistan, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. Pakistan said Monday there have been no fatalities for the past three days from the deadly floods that engulfed the country since mid-June, a hopeful sign that the nation is turning a corner on the disaster. (AP Photo/Zahid Hussain)

