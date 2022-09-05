UNHCR rushes in aid to Pakistan amid raging floods in south

Floods have affected more than 3.3 million in this Islamic nation of 220 million and the devastation has caused $10 billion in damage, according to government estimates. The provinces of Punjab, Sindh, Baluchistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been the most affected and the majority of people killed were women and children.

Last week, the United States announced $30 million in aid for Pakistani flood victims. On Monday, two members of Congress, Sheila Jackson and Tom Suzy, met with Pakistani officials and visited some of the stricken areas, the government said.

Flood waters were receding in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Baluchistan provinces, but the situation was alarming across Sindh province. Hundreds were leaving the district of Jaffarabad after their homes were flooded.

“Our homes are right now inundated," said Khadim Khoso, 45m, recounting how he waded through chest-high water. He said he and his family left their home once the floodwaters brought in the snakes.

“No government help has reached here," he said. However, authorities say they are doing their best to deliver aid to flood victims.

Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan also visited some of the flood-hit areas in Sindh on Monday, including the city of Sukkur. Last week, he drew government criticism for addressing a series of anti-government rallies at a time of a flooding emergency for Pakistan.

Afghan refugees living in Pakistan have also been affected by the floods. Pakistan has hosted millions of Afghans fleeing the violence in their country over the past four decades and currently has about 1.3 million registered Afghan refugees.

More than 420,000 Afghan refugees are estimated to be in the worst-affected areas in Pakistan, living side by side with their host communities

Also Sunday, UNICEF delivered relief supplies, including medicines and water-purifying tablets, as part of the U.N. flash appeal for $160 million to support Pakistan's flood response. UNICEF is also appealing for $37 million for children and families.

“The floods have left children and families out in the open with no access to the basic necessities of life,” said Abdullah Fadil, UNICEF's representative in Pakistan.

Planes carrying aid from other countries are also expected later Monday in response to an appeal from Sharif, who has appealed to the international community to help Pakistan.

With the two UNHCR planes, 38 planes have brought in aid from countries including China, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Uzbekistan.

Associated Press writer Muhammad Farooq in Jaffarabad, Pakistan, contributed to this report.

