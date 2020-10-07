Uncle: Jacob Blake being treated at Illinois rehab center

Blake's uncle Justin Blake told The Associated Press that his nephew was discharged “about a week ago.” He declined to say be more specific about where Jacob was being treated, citing threats to the Blake family since the shooting.

“He's doing well," Justin Blake said. “He's getting mentally stronger and physically stronger. ... He's still paralyzed. He's entering therapy at a rehab center, trying to get his strength and body in whatever best condition that is to push forward.”