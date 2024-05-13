UNC board slashes diversity program funding to divert money to public safety resources

The vote to shift more funding to public safety comes as continued pro-Palestinian protests on UNC's campus have resulted in several arrests in recent weeks. The budget committee vice-chair Marty Kotis said law enforcement has already been forced to react to protests, but they need more funding to keep the university “safe from a larger threat.”

“It's important to consider the needs of all 30,000 students, not just the 100 or so that may want to disrupt the university's operations,” Kotis said. “It takes away resources for others.”

After approving the change in the budget committee, the full board passed the measure at the end of the special meeting. Budget chair Dave Boliek, who is also running for state auditor in Tuesday's runoff election, said it gives the university an “opportunity to lead on this” and get ahead of the vote by the University of North Carolina Board of Governors' on its diversity policy.

Last month, the statewide board's Committee on University Governance voted to reverse and replace its DEI policy for 17 schools across the state. The change would alter a 2019 diversity, equity and inclusion regulation that defines the roles of various DEI positions — and it would appear to eliminate those jobs if the policy is removed.

The full 24-member board is scheduled to vote next week on the policy change. If the alteration is approved, it will take effect immediately.