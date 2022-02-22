'Unacceptable': World leaders condemn Russia on Ukraine

South Korea’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Choi Young-sam said diplomats were trying to persuade 63 of its nationals who currently remain in Ukraine to leave.

Hopes are dwindling that a major conflict can be averted. Putin's directive came hours after he recognized the two Ukrainian separatist regions, setting up Russian military support and antagonizing Western leaders who regard it as a breach of world order.

Putin blamed NATO for the current crisis and called the U.S.-led alliance an existential threat to Russia.

Some nations publicly signaled a willingness to pursue punishment.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida criticized Russia for violating Ukrainian territorial integrity and said his country would discuss possible “severe actions,” including sanctions, with the international community.

Putin’s "actions are unacceptable, and we express our strong condemnation,” Kishida told reporters Tuesday. “Japan is watching the development with grave concern.”

Japan has a separate territorial dispute with Moscow over four Russian-controlled northern islands taken at the end of World War II. The standoff has prevented the signing of a peace treaty between the two sides.

The global condemnation came amid rising skirmishes in the eastern regions of Ukraine that Western powers believe Russia could use as a pretext for an attack on the Europe-facing democracy that has defied Moscow’s attempts to pull it back into its orbit.

New Zealand Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta said there was no basis under international law for Putin to recognize the Ukrainian separatist regions.

“We are concerned that this is a calculated act by President Putin to create a pretext for invasion, which would be a clear act of aggression. We again call for urgent diplomatic efforts to find a peaceful resolution,” Mahuta said in a statement.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Russia should “unconditionally withdraw” from Ukrainian territory and stop threatening its neighbors. Morrison said Russia’s actions were “unacceptable; it’s unprovoked, it’s unwarranted.”

“It is important that like-minded countries who denounce this sort of behavior do stick together, and I can assure you that the moment that other countries put in place strong and severe sanctions on Russia, we will be in lockstep with them and we will be moving just as quickly,” he said.

The threat of new sanctions underscores the West's difficulty in preventing a military conflict that's long been portrayed as inevitable.

NATO-member Turkey, which has close relations to both Ukraine and Russia, criticized Russia’s decision to recognize the independence of the regions in eastern Ukraine.

A Turkish Foreign Ministry statement released Tuesday said: “We find this decision by Russia unacceptable and reject it.”

U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke by phone with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba to reaffirm U.S. support for Ukraine.

The White House issued an executive order to restrict investment and trade in the separatist regions, and additional measures — likely sanctions — were to be announced Tuesday. Those sanctions are independent of what Washington has prepared in the event of a Russian invasion, according to a senior administration official who briefed reporters on the condition of anonymity.

At the United Nations, meanwhile, an emergency meeting of the Security Council on Monday night was called by Ukraine, the U.S. and six other countries.

Russia’s U.N. ambassador said the United States and its Western allies were egging on Ukraine toward “an armed provocation.”

Vassily Nebenzia accused Ukraine of sharply increasing shelling in residential areas of the separatist regions over the past weekend as well as in some Russian towns and villages near the border.

Ukraine’s U.N. ambassador demanded that Russia cancel its recognition of the independence of the separatist regions, immediately withdraw its “occupation troops” sent there by Putin and return to negotiations.

Sergiy Kyslytsya condemned Putin’s “illegal and illegitimate” decision to recognize the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

China, a traditional ally of Russia, sounded a cautious note, calling for restraint and a diplomatic solution to the crisis.

With an estimated 150,000 Russian troops massed on three sides of Ukraine, the U.S. has warned that Moscow has already decided to invade. Still, President Joe Biden and Putin tentatively agreed to a meeting brokered by French President Emmanuel Macron in a last-ditch effort to avoid war.

If Russia moves in, the meeting will be off.

Ukraine and the West have accused Russia of supporting the separatists with arms and troops, but Moscow has denied that, saying that Russians who fought there were volunteers.

___

AP journalists around the world contributed to this story.

Caption South Korean President Moon Jae-in speaks during a meeting of the National Security Council at the presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. South Korea's Foreign Ministry has issued "grave concern" over the Ukraine crisis and called for related nations to respect the Minsk agreement while finding a diplomatic solution. (Ahn Jung-hwan/Yonhap via AP) Credit: Ahn Jung-hwan Credit: Ahn Jung-hwan Caption South Korean President Moon Jae-in speaks during a meeting of the National Security Council at the presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. South Korea's Foreign Ministry has issued "grave concern" over the Ukraine crisis and called for related nations to respect the Minsk agreement while finding a diplomatic solution. (Ahn Jung-hwan/Yonhap via AP) Credit: Ahn Jung-hwan Credit: Ahn Jung-hwan

Caption Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks to the reporters at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2022. Kishida criticized Russia for violating Ukrainian sovereignty and territorial integrity and said his country will discuss possible “severe actions” including sanctions with the international community. Kishida was responding to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s signing Monday of decree recognizing the independence of two separatist regions in eastern Ukraine, ordering his troops to “maintain peace” in those areas. Putin’s announcement raised fears of an imminent invasion. (Kyodo News via AP) Credit: 122421+0900 Credit: 122421+0900 Caption Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks to the reporters at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2022. Kishida criticized Russia for violating Ukrainian sovereignty and territorial integrity and said his country will discuss possible “severe actions” including sanctions with the international community. Kishida was responding to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s signing Monday of decree recognizing the independence of two separatist regions in eastern Ukraine, ordering his troops to “maintain peace” in those areas. Putin’s announcement raised fears of an imminent invasion. (Kyodo News via AP) Credit: 122421+0900 Credit: 122421+0900

Caption US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (R) stands close to Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba as they meet with the Foreign Ministers of the G7 Nations on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference (MSC) in Munich, southern Germany, on February 19, 2022. (Ina Fassbender/Pool via AP) Credit: Ina Fassbender Credit: Ina Fassbender Caption US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (R) stands close to Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba as they meet with the Foreign Ministers of the G7 Nations on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference (MSC) in Munich, southern Germany, on February 19, 2022. (Ina Fassbender/Pool via AP) Credit: Ina Fassbender Credit: Ina Fassbender

Caption In this image made from UNTV video, Russia's Ambassador to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya speaks during an emergency U.N. Security Council meeting on Ukraine, at the U.N. headquarters, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. (UNTV via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Caption In this image made from UNTV video, Russia's Ambassador to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya speaks during an emergency U.N. Security Council meeting on Ukraine, at the U.N. headquarters, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. (UNTV via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption In this image made from UNTV video, China's Ambassador to the United Nations Zhang Jun speaks during an emergency U.N. Security Council meeting on Ukraine, at the U.N. headquarters, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. (UNTV via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Caption In this image made from UNTV video, China's Ambassador to the United Nations Zhang Jun speaks during an emergency U.N. Security Council meeting on Ukraine, at the U.N. headquarters, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. (UNTV via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited