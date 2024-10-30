UN urges protection as another journalist is shot to death in Mexico

Solís had just finished an interview on the street outside city hall with Mayor Carlos Manzo. Manzo told local media he had walked away and “two minutes later, I think, and just a matter of meters away, we heard gunshots, four or five gunshots.”

“We sought cover because we thought the attack was aimed at us,” Manzo said. “After a few minutes we found out that Mauricio was the one they attacked.”

Manzo said he could not rule out a connection between the interview and the killing.

The U.N. rights office said Solís was at least the fifth journalist killed in Mexico this year. It said he had previously reported security problems related to his work. His Facebook page reported on community events and the drug cartel violence that has wracked the city.

“His killing is a wake-up call to defend the right to information and freedom of expression in Mexico,” the office wrote.

An increasing number of the journalists killed in Mexico have been self-employed and reported for local Facebook and online news sites.

Uruapan is the nearest large city to Michoacan's avocado-growing region, and it has been the scene of drug cartel extortions and turf battles between gangs. The cartels demand protection money from local avocado and lime orchards, cattle ranches and almost any other business.

Solís was reporting on a suspicious fire at a local market just before the shooting. Gangs have sometimes burned businesses that refuse to pay extortion demands.

____

Follow AP's coverage of Latin America and the Caribbean at https://apnews.com/hub/latin-america