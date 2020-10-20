UN urges India government to better protect rights defenders

“I urge the government to ensure that no one else is detained for exercising their rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly – and to do its utmost, in law and policy, to protect India’s robust civil society,” Bachelet said.

The Indian government rejected Bachelet's criticism and said “violations of law” couldn't be “condoned under the pretext of human rights.”

“A more informed view of the matter was expected of a U.N. body,” Indian External Affairs Ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava said.

In recent months, critics of the administration have accused the government of rounding up activists who protested what they consider to be anti-minority policies. Many activists are being held under stringent anti-terrorism laws, and some have been arrested for protesting a new citizenship law that provides fast track naturalization for some foreign-born religious minorities — but not Muslims.

Rights groups have condemned the arrests as “illegal” and a “grave abuse of state power.”