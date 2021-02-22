UN to rich nations: Don't undermine COVAX vaccine program

Tedros added that rich countries need to “cooperate in respecting the deals that COVAX did” and make sure before they seek more vaccines that their requests don’t undermine those deals.

"But I don’t think they’re asking that question,” he said.

Tedros, who has previously warned that the world faces a “catastrophic moral failure” if COVID-19 vaccines are not distributed fairly, said he understands the political pressures leaders in high-income countries face.

They should, he added, tell voters that “the best way to protect you is not only to vaccinate you, but vaccinate the rest of the world, share the vaccine with the rest of the world.”

Tedros underlined the importance of using every opportunity to step up vaccine production “because with increased production, the pie is increased, then there is a better volume to share.”

“Otherwise, with shortages, sharing is difficult,” he said. “And that's exactly what's happening now.”

The 27-nation European Union is among the regions where authorities face pressure over a sluggish start to vaccination efforts. The bloc secured deals last week for millions of additional vaccines.

