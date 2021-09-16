UN: Tens of thousands await help 1 month after Haiti quake

Lemarquis echoed those concerns on Thursday, saying that the aid has so far been distributed to towns and cities accessible by road.

“There is a challenge of reaching the last mile,” he said.

Lemarquis said the U.S. military as of last week was doing air distribution on top of hills but that the operation has since ceased. He noted that the quake also caused more than 1,000 landslides, which affected crops and livestock.

In addition, officials say more than 200,000 people have lost access to safe drinking water services.

The United Nations is seeking $187 million to help those affected and has warned that nearly 1 million people will face acute food insecurity in upcoming months.