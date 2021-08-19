UN says humanitarian conditions 'hellish' in Ethiopia's war

Now many civilians in Amhara and Afar are on the run as allegations grow of shelling and targeted killings by the Tigray forces. Ethiopia's government this year declared the Tigray People's Liberation Front, which dominated the country's government for 27 years before Abiy came to power, a terrorist group after a political fallout turned into fighting.

The U.N. secretary-general urged an immediate cease-fire, the creation of conditions for an Ethiopia-led political dialogue, unrestricted aid access and the return of basic services. Telephone, internet and banking services remain cut off across Tigray, further challenging efforts to deliver aid.

Guterres said he has been making “intense contacts” to press for a cease-fire and said he and African Union Commission chair Moussa Faki Mahamat “see eye to eye on what needs to be done.” The AU, with its headquarters in Ethiopia’s capital, has faced criticism for being quiet about the crisis on its doorstep.

The spokeswoman for Ethiopia’s prime minister, Billene Seyoum, did not respond to questions about Guterres’ comments or the “American initiative” he said was taking place in pursuit of a cease-fire. The prime minister this week didn’t meet with a U.S. special envoy, Jeffrey Feltman, during his Ethiopia visit, instead going to Turkey to sign a military cooperation agreement.

FILE - In this Tuesday, May 11, 2021 file photo, Ethiopian government soldiers ride in the back of a truck on a road leading to Abi Adi, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia.

FILE - In this Thursday, May 6, 2021 file photo, Haftom Gebru, 12, who was wounded and had his hand amputated after an artillery shell hit a pile of stones in his family's compound in Hawzen during Orthodox Easter, is comforted by his father, Gebru Welde Abrha, 60, right, as he lies in his hospital bed at the Ayder Referral Hospital in Mekele, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia.

FILE - In this Tuesday, May 11, 2021 file photo, mother Roman Kidanemariam, 35, holds her malnourished daughter Merkab Ataklti, 22 months old, in the treatment tent of a medical clinic in the town of Abi Adi, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia.