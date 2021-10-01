UN says Ethiopia has no legal right to expel 7 UN officials

U.N. deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said a diplomatic note sent to Ethiopia’s U.N. Mission and conveyed to Ethiopian President Abiy Ahmed during a phone call with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres stated the U.N.’s “longstanding legal position” that the doctrine of declaring someone “persona non grata” -- or unwelcome -- does not apply to U.N. personnel.

The doctrine of declaring someone persona non grata applies between states, he said. “We are not a state.”