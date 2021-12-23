U.N. says 22 million Ethiopians will need food aid in 2022

The East African country will need aid worth about $1.4 billion, of which $892 million must still be raised, said the report.

Ethiopian officials confirmed drought in several areas across the country and said they are distributing food aid to some affected parts. But aid groups state their activities are still restricted in many parts of the embattled Tigray region as government forces have blocked deliveries of aid to the region.

Ethiopia has been involved in a deadly conflict with the Tigray People's Liberation Front forces from the northern Tigray region since November 2020. The conflict is estimated to have taken the lives of tens of thousands of people and displaced millions of others.

After a sweeping campaign in early July in which they won control of large parts of the neighboring Amhara and Afar regions, the Tigray forces are retreating to their region claiming they want to give a chance for negotiations and peace. But government officials state the Tigray forces are crushed and have been forced to retreat.

The Ethiopian government has been hitting Tigray regional forces with drone strikes over the past week, and Tigray region media outlets report that dozens of people have been killed, including women and children.