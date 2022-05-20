UN rights chief to visit China next week, travel to Xinjiang

U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet will start her six-day visit on Monday, her office said Friday. She will visit Guangzhou, Kashgar and the Xinjiang regional capital of Urumqi.

It will be the first such visit to China by a U.N. high commissioner for human rights since 2005, Bachelet's office said. She plans to speak with high-level national and local officials, civil society organizations, business representatives and academics, and deliver a lecture to students at Guangzhou University.