UN reports extensive flooding damage in central Somalia

Rising water levels in Beledweyne forced the closure of many important facilities, including government offices and the main hospital, residents said. Some said the flooding was the worst they had ever seen.

“It was very difficult for me to walk this morning because of the amount of water," said Beledweyne resident Abdifitah Ahmed. “As you can see, this situation is getting worse as the amount of water increases.”

Another resident, Hussein Yusuf, said that the damage to property is extensive. “This flood is larger than any flooding in recent memory that has ever occurred in this region,” he said.

The Horn of Africa nation, one of the world's poorest, faces multiple crises. Other parts of Somalia face drought conditions, and there's an ongoing insurgency by Islamic extremist fighters opposed to the federal government in the capital, Mogadishu.

