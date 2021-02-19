UN report: South Sudan's violence 'worse' than in civil war

She described attacks on civilians as being carried out along ethnic lines and often backed by “armed state and opposition forces.”

Hundreds of people were killed between February and November last year alone, the report says.

“When you look at the numbers of people who are being killed and displaced, and in fact the scale of the way in which women are experiencing sexual violence, then certainly the numbers we see are worse than what we saw in 2013 or any period thereafter in South Sudan,” Sooka said, referring to the year the civil war began.

The report comes a year after South Sudan’s unity government was formed, with former armed opposition leader Riek Machar again becoming Kiir’s deputy. But more than two years after a peace agreement was signed to end the war, further implementation has been slow.

The new, more localized fighting began shortly after the peace deal was signed, and it continues to ravage the areas of Central Equatoria, Jonglei, Warrap and the Greater Pibor Administrative area.

Some of the affected areas have also been badly damaged by some of the worst flooding in memory, with hundreds of thousands of people displaced, while the scale of hunger in some places is reportedly edging towards famine.

Against this backdrop of vulnerability, fighters are competing for power and resources, the U.N. commission says, while large parts of South Sudan “lack any pretense to security.”

“The mobilization of tens of thousands of fighters armed with sophisticated weapons is well-coordinated and highly militarized and certainly not a coincidence,“ Sooka said.

The use of newer weapons and the scale of the fighting indicate “either the involvement of state forces or external actors,” commission member Andrew Clapham added.

Asked about the international community's response, Sooka noted “some fatigue" after the investment in supporting South Sudan's quest for independence from Sudan in 2011, and “incredible disappointment” that followed the eruption of civil war just two years later.

Maura Ajak in South Sudan contributed.

