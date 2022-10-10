UN, Red Cross seek better preparation for future heat waves

U.N. humanitarian aid agency OCHA and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies issued Monday their first joint report, chronicling the devastation of past scorchers and laying out ways to prepare for and limit the damage of future ones.

The report, “Extreme Heat: Preparing for the Heatwaves of the Future,” said 38 heat waves accounted for the deaths of more than 70,000 people worldwide from 2010 to 2019 — a likely underestimate of the real toll — on top of the fallout on lives and livelihoods.