UN passes resolution urging support for flooded Pakistan

The assembly passed a resolution that made all those points. It also urged the U.N. to step up efforts to “sensitize the international community” to Pakistan's needs and “mobilize effective, immediate and adequate international support and assistance."

Record-breaking floods in the developing South Asian country have affected 33 million people and killed 1,700 or more since mid-June. Nearly 8 million people were displaced, and hundreds of thousands are still living in tents and makeshift homes.