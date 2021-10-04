UN: Over 550 Europe-bound migrants intercepted off Libya

Later in the day, the UNHCR said the coast guard returned at least 56 migrants, including three children, to Tripoli's naval port, after their rubber boat broke at sea.

The migrants were likely taken to a detention center as Libyan authorities typically do with intercepted migrants.

On Saturday, the Libyan coast guard intercepted around 90 migrants, including eight women and three children, and returned them to Tripoli, the U.N. agency said. The coast guard also retrieved the bodies of two migrants, while 40 others remained missing at sea, the agency said.

There has been a spike in crossings and attempted crossings of the Mediterranean Sea with the goal of reaching European soil. So far this year some 44,000 people have reached Europe's shores by crossing the Central Mediterranean from Tunisia and Libya.

As of Sept. 25, more than 25,000 people had been intercepted by the EU-trained and equipped Libyan coast guard this year and returned to the war-torn country, according to the U.N. migration agency.

Over 1,100 migrants were reported dead or presumed dead off Libya in the first nine months of 2021.