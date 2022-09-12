BreakingNews
Monroe woman found not guilty by reason of insanity in husband’s shooting
journal-news logo
X

UN nuclear chief pushes for deal on nuke plant safety zone

FILE - Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Mariano Grossi speaks to the media as a mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency prepare to visit the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. After their visit, Grossi highlighted the risks they had to deploy a team in the area amidst the war. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko, File)

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Mariano Grossi speaks to the media as a mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency prepare to visit the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. After their visit, Grossi highlighted the risks they had to deploy a team in the area amidst the war. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko, File)

Nation & World
11 minutes ago
The head of the U.N. nuclear watchdog agency says he has started consultations with Ukraine and Russia on his call for a “nuclear safety and security protection zone” around the Zaporizhzhia power plant, and the two sides appear to be interested

BERLIN (AP) — The head of the U.N. nuclear watchdog agency said Monday that he has started consultations with Ukraine and Russia on his call for a “nuclear safety and security protection zone” around the Zaporizhzhia power plant, and the two sides appear to be interested.

Rafael Grossi, the director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, made his proposal last week after leading a team of inspectors to the nuclear plant, Europe's biggest with six reactors, but gave few details at the time.

“What we need here really is Ukraine and Russia to agree on a very simple principle of not attacking, or not shelling, at the plant,” Grossi told reporters at the agency's Vienna headquarters. The IAEA has not assigned blame for recent shelling, for which Ukraine and Russia have blamed each other.

The plant has been occupied by Russian forces but operated by its Ukrainian employees since early in the war.

Pressed on whether his proposal includes demilitarization, Grossi said: “Basically, it’s a commitment that no military action will include or will imply aiming ... at the plant, or a radius that could be affecting its normal operation.”

Grossi said of the two sides that he has "seen signs that they are interested in this agreement.” He added that technical details are being explored, including the radius that an accord would apply to and how IAEA experts would work. Two IAEA experts remain at the plant after the rest of Grossi's team returned home.

“What I see … is two sides that are engaging with us, but that are asking questions, lots of questions,” he added. He said that “we try to keep it simple, we try to keep it practical, because we need it as soon as possible.”

The Zaporizhzhia plant was reconnected to Ukraine's electricity grid at the weekend, allowing engineers to shut down its last operational reactor in an attempt to avoid disaster as fighting rages in the area.

The plant had lost its outside source of power after all its power lines were disconnected because of shelling. It operated in “island mode” for several days, generating electricity for crucial cooling systems from its only remaining operational reactor. That’s considered an unstable way of operating a nuclear plant.

___

Follow the AP's coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - A Russian serviceman guards in an area of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station in territory under Russian military control, southeastern Ukraine, Sunday, May 1, 2022. Inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency visited the sprawling plant in southern Ukraine on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022 The IAEA’s Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi highlighted the risks they had to deploy a team in the area amidst the war. (AP Photo, File)

Credit: Uncredited

FILE - A Russian serviceman guards in an area of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station in territory under Russian military control, southeastern Ukraine, Sunday, May 1, 2022. Inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency visited the sprawling plant in southern Ukraine on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022 The IAEA’s Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi highlighted the risks they had to deploy a team in the area amidst the war. (AP Photo, File)

Credit: Uncredited

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - A Russian serviceman guards in an area of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station in territory under Russian military control, southeastern Ukraine, Sunday, May 1, 2022. Inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency visited the sprawling plant in southern Ukraine on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022 The IAEA’s Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi highlighted the risks they had to deploy a team in the area amidst the war. (AP Photo, File)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

In Other News
1
Swedish voters boost anti-immigration party amid high crime
2
Soccer to resume in Britain after pause due to queen's death
3
Pro-Kremlin candidates win all 14 Russian governorships
4
Charles III and the 'weight of history' of Westminster Hall
5
Harry Styles hits Toronto for 'My Policeman' premiere
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top