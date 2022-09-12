UN nuclear chief pushes for deal on nuke plant safety zone

Grossi said of the two sides that he has "seen signs that they are interested in this agreement.” He added that technical details are being explored, including the radius that an accord would apply to and how IAEA experts would work. Two IAEA experts remain at the plant after the rest of Grossi's team returned home.

“What I see … is two sides that are engaging with us, but that are asking questions, lots of questions,” he added. He said that “we try to keep it simple, we try to keep it practical, because we need it as soon as possible.”

The Zaporizhzhia plant was reconnected to Ukraine's electricity grid at the weekend, allowing engineers to shut down its last operational reactor in an attempt to avoid disaster as fighting rages in the area.

The plant had lost its outside source of power after all its power lines were disconnected because of shelling. It operated in “island mode” for several days, generating electricity for crucial cooling systems from its only remaining operational reactor. That’s considered an unstable way of operating a nuclear plant.

