UN limits aid to Syrian rebels to 6 months in a Russian win

FILE - In this photo provided by the US Embassy in Turkey, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, examines aid materials at the Bab al-Hawa border crossing between Turkey and Syria, June 3, 2021. Supporters of a one-year extension of humanitarian aid deliveries from Turkey to 4.1 million Syrians in the rebel-held northwest, which Russia vetoed, are calling on Monday, July 11, 2022 for a Security Council vote on Moscow’s proposal for a six-month extension. (US Embassy in Turkey via AP, File)

FILE - In this photo provided by the US Embassy in Turkey, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, examines aid materials at the Bab al-Hawa border crossing between Turkey and Syria, June 3, 2021. Supporters of a one-year extension of humanitarian aid deliveries from Turkey to 4.1 million Syrians in the rebel-held northwest, which Russia vetoed, are calling on Monday, July 11, 2022 for a Security Council vote on Moscow’s proposal for a six-month extension. (US Embassy in Turkey via AP, File)

Nation & World
By EDITH M. LEDERER, Associated Press
Updated 38 minutes ago
The U.N. Security Council has approved a resolution extending humanitarian aid deliveries to 4.1 million people in Syria’s rebel-held northwest for just 6 months in a victory for Russia

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council approved a resolution Tuesday extending humanitarian aid deliveries to 4.1 million people in Syria’s rebel-held northwest for just 6 months in a victory for Russia.

The vote was 12-0, with the United States, Britain and France, which backed a resolution for a year-long extension that was vetoed on Friday by Russia, abstaining.

Ireland and Norway, which had sponsored the vetoed resolution, circulated a new draft Monday that provides for a six-month extension of deliveries through the Bab al-Hawa crossing until Jan. 10, 2023. As Russia demanded, a further six-month extension after that would require a new Security Council resolution.

Ireland’s U.N. Ambassador Geraldine Byrne Nason said before the vote that after difficult negotiations the two countries “redoubled efforts to meet the dire needs in Syria.”

FILE - Syrians walk along in a refugee camp for displaced people run by the Turkish Red Crescent in Sarmada district, north of Idlib city, Syria, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. Supporters of a one-year extension of humanitarian aid deliveries from Turkey to 4.1 million Syrians in the rebel-held northwest, which Russia vetoed, are calling on Monday, July 11, 2022 for a Security Council vote on Moscow’s proposal for a six-month extension. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)

