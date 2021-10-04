UN: Libya’s roundup tops 5,000 migrants as concerns grow

The U.N.'s International Organization for Migration report obtained by the AP showed that 5,152 migrants have been detained in the raids since Friday. Those numbers are likely to increase, the report said, as the crackdown continues in several parts of the area, also known as the Andalus neighborhood.

Authorities have distributed the migrants to detention centers in the capital of Tripoli, the IOM’s document said. At least 4,187 of the detainees, including 511 women and 60 children, were sent to the Mabani detention center, well over its capacity. The Abu Salim center received at least 570 migrants, it said.

At least 390 others were taken to Share al-Zawiya detention including the 30 pregnant women and 155 children, the document showed. The center has already 182 migrants intercepted previously at the Mediterranean Sea, it said.

These detention centers are rife with abuses, according to rights activists. The AP also reported in June that guards at Share al-Zawiya sexually assaulted young Somali female migrants.

Alexandra Saieh, Libya advocacy manager for the Norwegian Refugee Council, said refugees and migrants in different parts in Libya have been scared to leave their homes, for fear of being detained.

“People are quite horrified,” she said. “This is really a ‘wake-up call’ to the dire situation that exists in Libya for migrants and refugees and the international community must step up.”