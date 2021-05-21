UN launches hotlines after sex abuse allegations in Congo

An independent commission investigating sex abuse allegations plans to publish its findings on Aug. 31.

However, British, European and American diplomats and donors already have voiced serious concerns about how the World Health Organization handled sex abuse allegations involving its own staff during the Ebola outbreak, as reported by AP.

Earlier this month, AP published an investigation documenting that senior WHO management was informed of multiple sex abuse allegations involving at least two of its doctors during the epidemic in 2018. In one instance, a doctor with WHO was accused by multiple women of offering jobs to women in exchange for sex.

Days later, diplomats and donors pressed WHO to take more substantive action against the reported sex abuse. The U.N. health agency has repeatedly declined to comment on the specific allegations reported by the AP, saying it's waiting for the independent commission's findings.

When generic complaints of sex abuse among humanitarian workers including WHO first surfaced last fall, WHO director-general Tedros said he was “outraged” and promised swift action. More than seven months after Tedros commissioned an independent panel to investigate the alleged abuse, no details have been publicly released.