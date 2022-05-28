UN human rights chief asks China to rethink Uyghur policies

China, which describes the camps as vocational training and education centers to combat extremism, says they have been closed. The government has never publicly said how many people passed through them.

Bachelet, who visited a prison and former center in the Xinjiang city of Kashgar, noted that the program relied on police to determine “tendencies toward extremism” and the allegations of use of force at the centers and unduly severe restrictions on religious practice.

“It is critical that counterterrorism responses do not result in human rights violations,” she said. “The application of relevant laws and policies and any mandatory measures ... need to be subject to independent judicial oversight with greater transparency in judicial proceedings.”

Bachelet described as “deeply worrying” the arrest of lawyers, activists, journalists and others under Hong Kong's national security law, noting the semi-autonomous Chinese city's reputation as a center for human rights and independent media in Asia.

She said it is important to protect the linguistic, religious and cultural identity of Tibetans and that they be allowed to participate fully and freely in decisions about their religious life. “I ... stressed the importance of children learning in their language and culture,” she said.

Before her trip, she said she heard from Uyghur families living abroad that have lost contact with their loved ones. In her meetings in China, she said she raised a number of specific cases and appealed to authorities to take steps to provide information to families as a matter of priority.

“To those who have sent me appeals asking me to raise issues or cases with the authorities, I heard you," she said. “Your advocacy matters.”

The U.N. and China agreed to set up a working group to hold follow-up discussions on a range of issues, including the rights of minorities, counterterrorism and human rights, and legal protection, Bachelet said.