UN human rights body opens session as Myanmar concerns loom

The session, almost exclusively online, comes as the fight against COVID-19 has become a pretext by some governments to curb human rights, and worsened gender inequality and extreme poverty — even as vaccination efforts have largely been carried out in the world’s richest countries.

Guterres also decried racism, discrimination, xenophobia and the “transnational threat” of white supremacy and neo-Nazi movements — saying such groups are “engaged in a feeding frenzy of hate.”

“Far too often, these hate groups are cheered on by people in positions of responsibility in ways that were considered unimaginable not long ago,” he added, without elaborating.

Western foreign ministers including Heiko Maas of Germany and Dominic Raab of Britain were to be joined by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in addressing the session. Trump had pulled the U.S. out over concerns that the council was excessively focused on Israel and had been too accepting of autocratic regimes that regularly violate human rights — citing Venezuela in particular.