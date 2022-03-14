UN gathering gears up for push to save planet's biodiversity

The U.S.-based Campaign For Nature says a major theme in Geneva will be a target to protect and conserve at least 30 percent of the world’s lands, inland waters and oceans to help stanch habitat loss, the “overexploitation” of nature by people and businesses, and the emergence of pathogens that thrive off upheaval in the environment.

Convention managers point to five drivers of biodiversity loss: Changes to the use of land and sea; unsustainable exploitation through activities like agriculture; climate change; pollution; and the spread of invasive alien species into new habitats. Indirectly, it says, unsustainable production and consumption also play a role.

Mrema said one key issue will be efforts toward repurposing and redirecting harmful subsidies — to the tune of some $500 billion per year currently — and how “these financial flows can move away from nature-negative to biodiversity-positive outcomes.” A draft proposal for the framework to be adopted in China would aim to require that $700 billion would be put into sustaining or improving biodiversity. The issue of reducing pollution from plastics is also part of the draft, she said.