U.N. food agency receives Nobel prize in online event

Of those people, he said, “30 million depend on us 100% for survival.”

Beasley noted the irony that after a century of “massive strides in eliminating extreme poverty” so many are on the brink of starvation.

“I don't go to bed at night thinking about the children we saved. I go to bed weeping over the children we could not save,'' he said. ”And when we don't have enough money, nor the access we need, we have to decide which children eat and which children do not eat, which children live, which children die."

Beasley added a plea: “Please don't ask us to choose who lives and who dies,” but, rather, “let's feed them all.”

He later told The Associated Press that “2021 is going to be catastrophic.”

“However, we can avert famine if we get the money and access we need. And the Nobel Peace Prize is going to give us the awareness,” Beasley said.

This year, 12 Nobel laureates were named across the six categories. All but the Peace Prize had been awarded over the past days at low-key ceremonies across Europe and the United States where the winners live.

A Nobel prize comes with a 10-milion krona ($1.1 million) cash award — to be shared in some cases — diplomas and gold medals.

Traditionally, the Nobel ceremonies are all held Dec. 10, the anniversary of the death of prize founder Albert Nobel in Stockholm, except for the Peace Prize that is held in Oslo, in neighboring Norway. Nobel wanted it that way, for reasons that he kept to himself.

The Norwegians at first had planned a scaled-down event with 100 guests instead of the traditional ceremony with roughly 1,000 guests. But in November the WFP and the Norwegian Nobel Committee said that an in-person award ceremony would not be held.

The Oslo-based committee added that depending on how the pandemic develops, Beasley could maybe give his Nobel lecture at the Oslo City Hall in 2021.

Later Thursday, in place of the traditional glitzy ceremony in Stockholm, a webcast event was held with members of the different prize-awarding institutions presenting the discoveries and achievements being awarded.

“A pandemic knows no borders," Nobel Foundation chairman Carl-Henrik Heldin said in his opening remarks. It meant, he said, that laureates couldn't travel to the Swedish capital to receive the prize. “Nevertheless, you will all be honored and celebrated here today in the City Hall.”

King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden, who traditionally would hand over the prizes, and Queen Silvia at his side, also appeared in a separate video, said the pandemic “has also shone a light on the important role of science.”

“While countries have been focused on closing their borders, scientists around the world have been working together like never before to understand the COVID-19 virus and to develop a vaccine,” the monarch said.

In between the speeches, there were brief videos with ceremonial presentations of the prize to the laureates. And framing the whole event were musical interludes with performances from City Hall.

The 50-minute event ended with late English singer-songwriter David Bowie's 1977 song “Heroes" to suit one of the laureates music taste, presenter Stefan Forsberg said.

“You are all heroes,” he said.

___

Jan M. Olsen reported from Copenhagen, Denmark.

Nobel Committee chair Berit Reiss-Andersen makes a statement at the Nobel Institute as part of the digital award ceremony for this year's Peace Prize winner, the World Food Program (WFP), in Oslo, Norway, Thursday Dec. 10, 2020. Reiss-Andersen makes a statement in Oslo as part of the digital award ceremony for this year's Nobel Peace Prize winner, United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) and an acceptance speech will be made by WFP Executive Director David Beasley in Rome, Italy. (Heiko Junge / NTB via AP) Credit: Heiko Junge Credit: Heiko Junge

The lectern is prepared at the Nobel Institute ahead of upcoming digital award ceremony for the Nobel Peace Prize in Oslo, Norway, Thursday Dec. 10, 2020. Chair of the Nobel Committee Berit Reiss-Andersen will make a statement as part of the digital award ceremony for this year's Nobel Peace Prize winner, United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) and an acceptance speech will be made by WFP Executive Director David Beasley in Rome, Italy. (Heiko Junge / NTB via AP) Credit: Heiko Junge Credit: Heiko Junge

Professor Carl-Henrik Heldin, Chairman of the Board of the Nobel Foundation, gives a speech during the Nobel Prize ceremony in the Golden Hall in the City Hall of Stockholm, Sweden, on Thursday Dec. 10, 2020. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, a digital awards ceremony takes place at the Stockholm City Hall with no laureate present, and parts of the ceremony is pre-produced. (Fredrik Sandberg / TT via AP) Credit: Fredrik Sandberg Credit: Fredrik Sandberg

The stage is set for the socially distanced virtual Nobel Prize ceremony in the Golden Hall in the City Hall of Stockholm, Sweden, on Thursday Dec. 10, 2020. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, a digital awards ceremony takes place at the Stockholm City Hall with no laureate present, and parts of the ceremony is pre-produced. (Fredrik Sandberg / TT via AP) Credit: Fredrik Sandberg Credit: Fredrik Sandberg